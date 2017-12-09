Cowboys' David Irving: Will sit Sunday
Irving (concussion) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Irving entered the league-mandated concussion protocol Wednesday and was unable to practice this week. The Cowboys remain a bit thin at defensive tackle with Maliek Collins questionable while still nursing a foot injury, leaving Richard Ash and Lewis Neal likely to see increased workloads Sunday.
More News
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers and the Chargers turned around a nightmare 0-4 start and are rolling as the Redskins...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice for Week 14
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 14 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 WR sleepers
With JuJu Smith-Schuster suspended for Week 14 against the Ravens, Jamey Eisenberg says Martavis...