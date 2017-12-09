Irving (concussion) was officially ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Irving entered the league-mandated concussion protocol Wednesday and was unable to practice this week. The Cowboys remain a bit thin at defensive tackle with Maliek Collins questionable while still nursing a foot injury, leaving Richard Ash and Lewis Neal likely to see increased workloads Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop