Cowboys' David Irving: Will undergo MRI on ankle
Irving is set to undergo an MRI on Friday after tweaking his ankle in practice, Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Irving suffered the injury Thursday when he got his foot caught in the ground, and X-rays have already come back negative. The 25-year-old will have an extra day to prepare for Monday's game against the Titans, but for now his status remains up in the air.
