Irving (ankle) was ruled out for Monday's game against Tennessee, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Irving tweaked his ankle at practice Thursday and although the severity has yet to be fully determined, his status for Monday always seemed to be in doubt. The 25-year-old is apparently dealing with a left high ankle sprain and was using crutches while in considerable pain after suffering the injury, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports. Irving will be sidelined for at least one game but his status for Week 10 at Philadelphia currently feels questionable at best.