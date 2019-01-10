Irving (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the Rams, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Irving has not practiced since sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Week 7 of the regular season. His recovery has been delayed due to personal issues. If the Cowboys are able to extend their season with a win against the Rams, Irving will work to return to practice next week.

