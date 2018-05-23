Cowboys' David Irving: Working to get back in shape
Irving will not participate during Wednesday's practice as he is trying to get himself in shape, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Irving, who signed his restricted free agent tender with Dallas in April, appeared in just eight games last season. But, he was able to register seven sacks. Once he's back in shape, he should begin practicing with the rest of the team.
