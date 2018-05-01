Cowboys' David Wells: Signs with Dallas

Wells signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

The San Diego State product doesn't have the speed or athleticism to be a threat as a receiver, but Wells projects as a potential run-blocking tight end in the NFL, and his size and hands could also allow him to function as a very occasional red-zone target.

