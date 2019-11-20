Play

Dallas signed Burton off the Colts' practice squad Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Burton will fill Anthony Brown's roster spot with the Cowboys. The 25-year-old cornerback has yet to play a down in 2019, so Burton need not be considered for a fantasy roster spot at this stage of his career.

