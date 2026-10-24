Winters (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Winters was unable to practice all week due to what was designated as a calf injury, and the third-year linebacker will end up missing his first game of the season. The good news for the Cowboys is that DeMarvion Overshown is back in the fold, and he'll be joined by either Shemar James or Jaishawn Barham at inside linebacker for Monday night's contest. Winters' next opportunity to play is Week 8 against Arizona on Sunday, Nov. 1.