Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Active Week 6
Lawrence (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday versus the Jaguars, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.
Entering the day behind just Geno Atkins, J.J. Watt and T.J. Watt in the sack ranks, Lawrence will look to build upon his 5.5 sacks against a Jacksonville offensive line that has surrendered 11 takedowns of Blake Bortles in five games this season.
