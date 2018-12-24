Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Adds another sack
Lawrence three tackles (two solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.
Lawrence brings his season sack total to 9.5, though Sunday's was his first sack since Week 12 against the Redskins. The 26-year-old played 62 of 80 defensive snaps -- tops among defensive linemen -- and has 61 total tackles in 15 games.
