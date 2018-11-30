Lawrence had four tackles (two solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Thursday's 13-10 win over the Saints.

Lawrence had a strip-sack of Drew Brees late in the second quarter but the quarterback was able to recover his own fumble to prevent the turnover. The 26-year-old has 51 tackles (34 solo) and 9.5 sacks with two forced fumbles and an interception in what has been a very productive season through nine games.