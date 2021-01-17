Lawrence recorded 58 tackles (34 solo) while adding 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery over 16 games in 2020.

The veteran defensive end once again gave it his all on the field without seeing much in the way of IDP production. Lawrence did have his moments -- 4.5 of his sacks came during a seven-game stretch in the middle of the season -- but he doesn't get enough help in the pass rush to avoid extra attention from opposition blockers. Randy Gregory did have a couple of big games in the second half however, and if he can take a step forward and present a consistent threat, Lawrence could be freed up to get after the QB more often in 2021.