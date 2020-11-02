Lawrence recorded six tackles (five solo) including his third sack of the season in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

The Dallas pass rush took down Carson Wentz four times on the night, starting with Lawrence on the Eagles' second play from scrimmage. He also forced a Boston Scott fumble in the third quarter, although the ball squirted out of bounds before the Cowboys could gain possession. All three of Lawrence's sacks this season have come in the last four games, and the veteran DE could be headed for a big second half.