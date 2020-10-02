Lawrence (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Browns, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Coach Mike McCarthy said earlier in the day that the team expected him to play Week 4, and the absence of an injury designation confirms that expectation. Lawrence is without a sack through three games and has eight tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Set to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Sits out Thursday, but will play•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Ready to rock•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Likely to suit up•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Status in question for Week 3•