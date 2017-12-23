Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Avoids injury designation
Lawrence (back) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Lawrence started the week not practicing but was able to progress to a full participant Friday to avoid the questionable tag. The 25-year-old could see additional attention with defensive tackle David Irving (concussion) ruled out for Week 16.
