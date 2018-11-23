Lawrence recorded three tackles, including half a sack, and his first career interception in Thursday's win over Washington.

He made Colt McCoy's Thanksgiving a miserable one, collecting two other QB hits in addition to his half-sack and helping to seal a Cowboys win with his third-quarter pick late in the third quarter, when he jumped and tipped McCoy's pass attempt to himself. Lawrence now has 8.5 sacks and 47 tackles through 11 games, putting him on pace for another strong campaign as he heads into free agency this offseason.