Lawrence recorded a career-high 65 tackles (43 solo), including six sacks, through 17 regular-season games in 2022. He added three passes defended, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown in Week 5 against the Rams.

With Micah Parsons now the main pass-rushing threat for the Cowboys, Lawrence found himself in more of a run-stuffing role, but he can still make an impact in the backfield -- three of his sacks on the season came in Week 3 against the Giants, and he also collected one in the divisional-round loss to the 49ers. The 30-year-old has two more years remaining on his current contract and cutting him would produce a massive dead-cap hit in 2023, so Lawrence figures to see similar usage again in Dan Quinn's defense next season.