Lawrence doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Washington, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Lawrence returned to full participation Friday and is good to go for Week 13 after logging back-to-back limited sessions due to a foot injury. Across 11 appearances, the veteran defensive end has totaled 45 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
