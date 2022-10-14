Lawrence doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lawrence was limited during Wednesday and Thursday's practice due to a chest injury, but he progressed to a full participant Friday and will be good to go for Week 6. Through the first five games of the season, the veteran pass rusher has recorded 21 tackles and three sacks, though all three of his QB takedowns came against the Giants in Week 3.