Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Cleared to play
Lawrence (calf) was removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Lawrence was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited both Wednesday and Thursday. The current NFL sack leader will now look forward to a date with a Chiefs defense that's allowed the 11th-most sacks in the league (22).
