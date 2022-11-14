Lawrence recorded seven tackles including a sack in Sunday's overtime loss to the Packers.
Four different Cowboys tied for the team lead with seven tackles, but Lawrence was the only one to chip in a sack as well. The veteran defensive end has five sacks through nine games, giving him a shot at his first season with double digits since 2018, and with 42 tackles already he's on pace to shatter his previous career high of 64 in that category.
