Lawrence (illness) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.
It was expected that the two-time Pro Bowler would be good to go for Week 11, given the fact that he traveled with the team to Minnesota and was officially cleared to play, per Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The positive news has been confirmed with the release of Dallas' Week 11 injury report, providing Lawrence with his 10th start of the 2020 campaign. The Boise State product managed only one sack over his first six appearances of the year, but he has two sacks in his past three games entering Sunday's tilt.
