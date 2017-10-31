Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Continues sack streak
Lawrence recorded yet another sack in Sunday's win over the Redskins to bring his season total to an impressive 10.5
Lawrence has recorded at least one sack in every game this season. He recorded just two tackles (one solo) in the contest, but made it count. The 25-year-old played 37 defensive snaps (63.0 percent).
