Lawrence's agent, David Canter, expects contract talks with the Cowboys to kick into gear at the NFL Combine in late February, ESPN reports. "It's really up to them to want to do a deal that's in line with what the market is for a young, ascending, elite franchise-caliber defensive end," Canter said. "Whatever that number ends up being remains to be seen. But I do imagine and believe that we'll have multiple conversations over the next month or so. I think it's early right now."

If the two sides aren't able to agree to a long-term deal, Lawrence will almost certainly get the franchise tag from Dallas, so there's little chance of him being in another uniform in 2018. The 25-year-old came into last season with nine career sacks, but he picked the perfect time to stay healthy and more than double that total, racking up 14.5 sacks in the final year of his rookie contract.