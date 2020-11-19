Lawrence didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
It's unclear how serious the illness is and if it's COVID-19 related, but this news puts Lawrence's chances to suit up Sunday in jeopardy. The veteran continues to perform at a high level for the Cowboys, as he's racked up 34 tackles (22 solo), three sacks and two forced fumbles in nine games. If Lawrence is forced to miss Sunday's game, Bradlee Anae and Tyrone Crawford would be in line for an uptick in snaps.
