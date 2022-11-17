Lawrence did not participate in the Cowboys' estimated practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Lawrence appears to be dealing with a foot injury following his seven-tackle performance against the Packers, leaving him sidelined during Dallas' walkthrough Wednesday. However, this issue does not appear to be overly serious, as the 30-year-old said that he was fine and will still be able to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings, according to Hill Jr. Lawrence has recorded 42 tackles (29 solo) and five sacks while serving as one of the Cowboys' best run-defender this season, so it will still be worth monitoring his participation levels in practice Thursday and Friday.