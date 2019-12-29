Play

Lawrence (ribs) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Washington, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

It's unclear how Lawrence picked up the injury and he left the game in the second quarter. He was also dealing with a shoulder injury heading into the game and it's unclear if both injuries are related. In any event, with the veteran sidelined, Dorance Armstrong stands to see a slight uptick in snaps.

