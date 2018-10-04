Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Dealing with shoulder issue
Lawrence was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice with a shoulder injury, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Lawrence seemingly injured his shoulder Sunday versus the Lions in the midst of a dominating effort, as the defensive end posted eight tackles and three sacks in the victory. It remains to be seen how serious Lawrence's shoulder injury is, but we should know more as the practice week progresses.
