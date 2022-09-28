Lawrence notched six solo tackles and three sacks during Monday's 23-16 win over the Giants.

Lawrence managed to match his 2021 sack total in a single contest, despite briefly exiting due to a foot injury. The veteran defensive end possesses high upside but a low floor in IDP fantasy formats, but Week 4 he could get a chance to feast against the Commanders and Carson Wentz, who took nine sacks Week 3.