Lawrence entered the Cowboys' medical tent with a foot injury during Monday's game against the Giants, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lawrence's status for the remainder of Monday's game is unclear after he was forced to exit with a foot injury in the second half. With the veteran defensive end sidelined, rookie Sam Williams should see increased usage for the time being.
