Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Expected back in Week 6
Lawrence (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lawrence wasn't able to advance beyond limited practice participation this week while dealing with a shoulder injury that could ultimately require surgery, but the star defensive end appears content to play through the issue. So long as Lawrence is active Sunday, he'll likely play a normal amount of snaps and look to get after the quarterback after he was held without a sack for the first time all season in the Week 5 loss to the Texans.
