Lawrence (foot) is expected to play Sunday versus the Vikings, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Lawrence popped up on the injury report earlier this week with a minor foot injury, but it appears as if it's a non-concern heading into Week 11. The defensive end has registered 10 tackles, including two sacks, while forcing a fumble over the last two games.
