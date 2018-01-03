Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Expects to be back in Dallas in 2018
Lawrence expects to return to the Cowboys in 2018, either after signing a long-term contract in the offseason or via the franchise tag, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. "I mean, I already know what my situation is," Lawrence said Monday. "I really don't care about it because I already know how the Cowboys feel about me, and they know how I feel about the organization. My agent will take care of everything, bro. He knows how it feels. He knows my right moves, so he'll do it."
The fourth-year pass rusher is due for a huge raise after recording a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2017, tying Calais Campbell for second in the league behind Chandler Jones. Getting Lawrence locked up on a long-term deal is likely to be one of the Cowboys' top priorities over the spring, but with David Irving and Anthony Hitchens also headed for free agency, the team may not have enough cap space available to keep all of its key defensive personnel.
