Lawrence (calf) expects to play in Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys capped Lawrence's activity level both Wednesday and Thursday, likely to ensure the pass rusher doesn't press his luck with a calf injury in tow. Assuming he gets the all-clear by the end of the week, he'll aim to build upon his NFL-leading 10.5 sacks Sunday versus a Kansas City offensive line that has conceded 22 sacks in eight games this season.