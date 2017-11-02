Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Expects to play Week 9
Lawrence (calf) expects to play in Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
The Cowboys capped Lawrence's activity level both Wednesday and Thursday, likely to ensure the pass rusher doesn't press his luck with a calf injury in tow. Assuming he gets the all-clear by the end of the week, he'll aim to build upon his NFL-leading 10.5 sacks Sunday versus a Kansas City offensive line that has conceded 22 sacks in eight games this season.
