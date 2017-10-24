Lawrence recorded three tackles, including a sack, and recovered his own forced fumble in Sunday's 40-10 rout of the 49ers.

The fourth-year end now has at least one sack in all six games this season, and Lawrence's 9.5 sacks on the year has him just a half-sack behind Calais Campbell for the league lead. Further bolstering his IDP value, he's on pace for a career-high 72 tackles and has already forced three fumbles as he continues his emergence as one of the NFL's premier pass rushers.

