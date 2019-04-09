Lawrence said his Wednesday shoulder surgery comes with a recovery timeline of 4-to-6 months, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence expects to be ready for Week 1, though the timeline he provided Tuesday suggests it's far from a sure thing. He waited until April to have the procedure, essentially using his shoulder issues as leverage for a long-term deal to replace the franchise tag. Lawrence has been bothered by the shoulder on-and-off since 2016, but it didn't stop him from piling up 25 sacks while playing all 32 games the past two seasons. His five-year, $105 million contract includes $48 million fully guaranteed, placing him fourth in the NFL among non-quarterbacks, per overthecap.com. The 27-year-old defensive end will be placed on the PUP list to start training camp and isn't likely to play in any preseason games.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...