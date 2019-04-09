Lawrence said his Wednesday shoulder surgery comes with a recovery timeline of 4-to-6 months, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Lawrence expects to be ready for Week 1, though the timeline he provided Tuesday suggests it's far from a sure thing. He waited until April to have the procedure, essentially using his shoulder issues as leverage for a long-term deal to replace the franchise tag. Lawrence has been bothered by the shoulder on-and-off since 2016, but it didn't stop him from piling up 25 sacks while playing all 32 games the past two seasons. His five-year, $105 million contract includes $48 million fully guaranteed, placing him fourth in the NFL among non-quarterbacks, per overthecap.com. The 27-year-old defensive end will be placed on the PUP list to start training camp and isn't likely to play in any preseason games.