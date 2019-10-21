Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Ferocious in Sunday's win
Lawrence collected four tackles, including a sack and a second tackle for a loss, in Sunday's win over the Eagles.
The Dallas pass rush brought Carson Wentz down three times in total in the game but was causing him trouble all night, with Lawrence leading the charge. Tank heads into the Cowboys' bye with a disappointing 3.5 sacks through the first seven games, but he'll head a chance to recharge before trying to hunt down the Giants' Daniel Jones in Week 9.
