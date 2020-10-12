Lawrence recorded three tackles (two solo) including a sack in Sunday's win over the Giants.
He made his first sack of the season count, as Lawrence jarred the ball loose from Daniel Jones in the second quarter and celebrated as Anthony Brown scooped up the fumble and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. The Cowboys' defense could use more consistent pressure from Lawrence, especially with the offense potentially headed for a downturn following the loss of Dak Prescott (ankle), but the whole Dallas pass rush will face a tough task in Week 6 against the Cardinals trying to bring down Kyler Murray.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Avoids injury designation•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Set to play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Sits out Thursday, but will play•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Ready to rock•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Likely to suit up•