Lawrence recorded five tackles, including a sack, in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the Cardinals.
Lawrence secured a season-high five tackles while also notching his second sack of the campaign. The defensive end is now up to eight tackles on the year while also deflecting a pass over three contests.
