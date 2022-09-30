Lawrence (foot) was a full participant at practice Friday, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports reports.
Lawrence briefly left Monday's win over the Giants with a foot injury, but he returned and totaled six tackles and three sacks. He was listed as a limited participant Wednesday for presumably the same issue that got checked out during the Week 3 contest, but he's since returned to full participation, suggesting he'll be good to go for the team's Week 4 divisional matchup against Washington.
