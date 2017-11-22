Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Full participant Tuesday
Lawrence (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Tuesday.
Lawrence was limited in practice on Monday due to his shoulder injury but it doesn't appear like it will hinder him come time for the team's Thanksgiving game against the Chargers on Thursday.
