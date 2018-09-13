Lawrence (groin) was a full practice participant Thursday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The Cowboys kept Lawrence off the practice field Wednesday as a precaution, according to David Moore of The Dallas Morning News. With an uninhibited return for Thursday's session, Lawrence is good to go for Sunday's game against the Giants and the immobile Eli Manning, who he's sacked just 1.5 times in six career appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories