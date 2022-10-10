Lawrence recorded two tackles and scored a 19-yard touchdown on a fumble recovery in Sunday's win over the Rams.

The Cowboys' pass rush sacked Matthew Stafford five times on the day, and the first one by Dorance Armstrong led to a fumble that Lawrence scooped up and took to the house just 1:33 into the first quarter. It was Tank's second career TD, with the first coming just last year, and the veteran defensive end has 21 tackles and three sacks through five games.