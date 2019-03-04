Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Gets franchise tag again
The Cowboys are using their franchise tag on Lawrence (shoulder), Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lawrence played under the tag last season without complaint, but he already has said he won't sign it a second time, per Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. The Cowboys now will try to work out a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline, with their standout pass rusher recovering from offseason shoulder surgery in the meantime. Between the contract situation and his injury, Lawrence presumably won't step on a practice field any sooner than the start of training camp.
