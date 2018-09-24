Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Gets to QB again in Week 3
Lawrence recorded three tackles and half a sack in Sunday's loss to the Seahawks.
He's now gotten to the quarterback in all three games in 2018, and Lawrence is proving that his breakout in 2017 was no fluke. He could have trouble keeping his streak alive in Week 4, however, against a Lions offensive line that's allowed Matthew Stafford to be brought down only three times so far.
More News
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Sack in win•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Full practice Thursday•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Records sack in loss to Panthers•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Ready to play under tag•
-
Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Signs franchise tag•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...