Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: Going under knife Wednesday
Lawrence (shoulder) will have surgery Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Lawrence and the Cowboys reached an agreement on a five-year extension Friday, so both parties undoubtedly want the Boise State product at 100 percent heading into training camp. Lawrence held off on surgery at first, using it as a bargaining chip during negotiations leading up to the extension. The 27-year-old logged 64 total tackles (42 solo, 22 assisted) and 10.5 sacks over 16 games in 2018.
