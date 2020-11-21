Lawrence (illness) has been cleared for Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Lawrence dealt with an illness during the practice week, but he's traveling with the team and has been cleared for Week 11. He'll look to provide pressure off the edge against Kirk Cousins, who has been sacked on 6.5 percent of dropbacks this year.
