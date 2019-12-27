Play

Lawrence (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Redskins, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Lawrence only practiced as a limited participant Friday, but he apparently showed enough during the limited session to avoid the questionable tag. The 27-year-old should serve in his usual starting role at defensive end for Dallas.

