Coach Mike McCarthy said Lawrence is dealing with a knee injury, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Lawrence was hampered by this injury during this past Sunday's win over the Falcons, spending an unordinary amount of time on the sidelines and finishing with just 37 percent of defensive snaps. He'll be monitored closely during the upcoming practice week, and McCarthy relayed that he'll know more following Wednesday's practice. If he's forced to miss Sunday's game versus Seattle, Everson Griffen is next in line to start at defensive end.
