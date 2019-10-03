Lawrence (knee/shoulder) will be limited in Thursday's practice due to a heel injury, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Lawrence appears to be managing multiple injuries, so it's encouraging that he isn't being held out of practice entirely. He was listed with shoulder and knee issues to begin the week. The extent of his participation Friday will be worth monitoring, but it currently looks as though Lawrence might be able to play through his injuries Sunday versus the Packers.